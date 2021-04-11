“5 ways of having banana this summer”; Celebrity Nutritionist Shares Video

Banana is one of the most common fruits in most households. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says that there are some ways to eat bananas. Rujuta shares five ways to eat bananas properly in the summer season. Rujuta says that eating fruit in the morning can help prevent migraines, acidity, and leg cramps.

Rujuta shares a video on Instagram on the 5 ways of having banana this summer.

1. Banana to start the day – helps with migraines, acidity and cramps in legs

2. Banana as a mid-meal – mood uplifter and beats the energy slump that comes with hypothyroidism.

3. Banana with milk, sugar and roti – the traditional meal of shikran. Useful in beating headaches and migraines. Excellent meal for children too.

4. Banana to end the meal – useful in constipation and IBS.

5. Banana milkshake- pick me up meal for late night studying, in between online classes and a great post workout meal.