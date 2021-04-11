Celebs and their furry friends on National Pet Day ,have a look

Today is National Pet Day. This day is marked to celebrate the bond we share with these furry angels who only understand the language of love. Animals stay by your side in happiness and sorrow and know how to lift your mood. Many Bollywood celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and others frequently take to social media to show their love for their pets in the form of adorable pictures and videos. Many celebs also work for the benefits of animals and raise a strong voice against animal cruelty.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is a strong advocate that law should be strict against animal cruelty. The actress has a dog named Dude. Last year, Anushka and Virat had lost one of their pet dogs Bruno. During the lockdown, the actress shared many glimpses of her quality time with her pet dog. Recently, Anushka’s husband Virat Kohli opened two animal shelters in Mumbai and thanked the actress for the inspiration.

Actress Priyanka Chopra never fails to leave the fans amazed by her style statements and her pet dog Diana compliments her like a beauty queen. The chihuahua is a diva in herself and also has an Instagram page. Other than Diana, Priyanka and Nick have two other dogs, Gino and Panda whom they welcomed last year.

Alia Bhatt is a cat lover. The actress keeps showering her love for her two cats by sharing selfies with them on Instagram. She had already had a cat named Edward and last year, the actress brought home another cat with her sister Shaheen. They named her Juniper. On the other hand, Alia’s boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor has two dogs and Alia loves to spend time with them as well.

Salman khan is a big animal lover. While he has dogs at his home, he also takes care of horses which stay at his farmhouse in Panvel. In 2018, Salman lost one of his oldest pet dogs named My Love. He also has Mowgli (Labrador Retriever) and Veer (French Mastiff) Sandy and Saint (St. Bernard).