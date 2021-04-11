Covid-19 Update: 1122 new coronavirus cases reported in Bahrain

1122 new coronavirus case along with 1148 new recoveries were reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in Bahrain. 4 new deaths were also reported. The newly diagnosed cases include 348 expatriate workers, 711 contacts of active cases, and 63 travel related.

Thus the overall infection tally reached at 155,402. The total number of recoveries surged to 1,43,889. The death toll stands at 554. At present there are 10,959 active cases.

17,257 Covid-19 tests were carried out on April 10 by the ministry. There are currently 86 Covid-19 cases in critical condition, and 165 cases receiving treatment. 10,873 cases in stable condition.