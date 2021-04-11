Fake video: Central railways in Mumbai files case against an unnamed person

The Central Railways on Saturday has filed a case with Government Railway Police (GRP) at CSMT station in Mumbai against an unknown person under related sections of IPC for inquiry over an “edited video” that was in circulation producing fear amongst the public.

On social media platforms on April 7, fake videos of overcrowding at CSMT railway stations were posted.

The central railway PRO office provided the mobile number from where the fake videos were posted.

The order by Central railways can be read as: “It is to bring to your notice that a video clip has gone viral on 07.04.2021 on social media showing heavy rush of a passenger at CSMT railway station. A CD containing the video clip is enclosed for ready reference. But there was no such crowd situation in the past couple of days at CSMT station as shown in the viral clip. RPF has deployed sufficient manpower to handle the crowd at CSMT, LTT, KYN, DR and TNA stations in coordination with GRP.”