Pm modi and CMs of telugu state pay tribute to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule.

Jyotirao Govindrao Phule was an Indian writer, social activist, thinker and anti-caste social reformer from Maharashtra.He and his wife, Savitribai Phule, were pioneers of women’s education in India. He was born on April 11, 1827, and his birth anniversary is anniversary Jyotiba Phule Jayanti every year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to noted social reformer Jyotirao Phule on his birth anniversary 11 April,Jyotirao Phule was born in Satara, Maharashtra. His work extended to many fields including eradication of untouchability and the caste system, women’s emancipation and the reform of Hindu family life.

President Ram Nath Kovind paid homage to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary. The President in his tweeted “An iconic nation builder, his efforts towards social reform, women’s education, and freedom from caste prejudice remain an inspiration for us.”

Prime Minister Narendra modi also paid tribute and words were, "His pioneering and relentless emphasis on social reform greatly helped the marginalised. He was unwavering in his commitment towards improving the condition of women and furthering education among the youth.

Chief Minister Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao has paid rich tributes to philosopher, visionary and social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Hon’ble CM recalled the services rendered by Mahatma Phule to the country.