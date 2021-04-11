Saudi Arabia executes 3 soldiers

Riyadh: Three soldiers executed in Saudi Arabia. The trio had been found guilty of “the crime of high treason in cooperation with the enemy,” according to an official statement carried by Saudi Press Agency, but the statement did not provide details on who the enemy was. Saudi Arabia views Iran and the Iranian-backed Shiites in Yemen as enemies. The Houthis are the ones who occasionally attack the Saudis.

The statement also said the men were convicted in a fair trial by a specialist court, before being sentenced to death by royal order. The Saudi Press Agency reported that the men were soldiers working for the Defense Ministry. The ministry said the soldiers were executed in the military’s Southern Command, based close to the border with Yemen, where Saudi Arabia is leading a six-year campaign against Iran-alligned Houthi rebels.