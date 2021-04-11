State government imposes strict night curfew in this city

A state government has imposed a stricter night curfew in a city in the state. Karnataka state government has imposed a night curfew in the Mangalore city in the state. The night curfew was imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection. The Karnataka government also imposed a night curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM in other major cities, the district headquarters towns, and other urban areas for 11 days from Saturday till April 20.

All vehicles plying after 10 PM were checked and the unnecessary movement of people will be brought under control during the curfew hours between 10 PM and 5 AM.

A large number of police personnel, including four assistant commissioners, two deputy commissioners, 18 inspectors, and 40 sub-inspectors have been deployed in the city to monitor the situation. A total of 45 checkpoints have been set up across the city corporation.