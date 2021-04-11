“This is genocide”: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Cooch Bihar firing

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called the Cooch Bihar incident as a ‘genocide’. On Saturday, five people were killed in firing by central forces, in Sitalkuchi segment of Cooch Behar during the fourth phase of polling in West Bengal.

“This is genocide. They sprayed bullets to kill. They could have fired below the knee. The CISF has no idea about controlling mobs. They are trained for industrial areas,” said Mamata Banerjee.

“There are rules — first lathi (batons), then tear gas, water cannon… There are rules. I don’t want to do politics with this. I have been saying from the start. They are gheraoing men and not allowing them to vote. People must be allowed to vote. The vote is befitting reply,” the Chief Minister said today at a press conference at north Bengal’s Siliguri.The Centre, she said, is “trying to suppress the fact”. “They are giving clean chit. I’m coming to you to complain,” Banerjee added.