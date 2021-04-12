Choose sunscreen based on your skin type

Summer beauty care is not easy and many things can be done to maintain the beauty of the face and skin. The intense heat of summer and its heat can cause the skin to lose its color and look old. The first step is to use good sunscreen to combat the heat. Using a sunscreen lotion that is suitable for each person’s skin will definitely protect the skin from direct ultraviolet rays and also give more nourishment to the skin. So you should always identify your skin and choose the sunscreen that suits you.

For sensitive skin

People with sensitive skin should definitely use sunscreen that suits you. It will soften and beautify the skin. Don’t forget to choose sunscreen lotions with high SPF. Avoid using sunscreens that cause skin irritation and burning. Those who are prone to acne should choose sunscreen carefully. Do not choose any lotions with harsh ingredients. Instead, use light, sunscreen lotions or fat-free sprays. Along with high SPF, sunscreens specially formulated for acne-prone skin types are also available in the market today.

For oily skin

Creamy sunscreens make oily skin feel sticky and heavy. Instead, sunscreens that are high in water are ideal for people with this type of skin. If your skin is very oily, you can opt for sunscreen lotions with a matte finish. When used, the skin never looks oily.

For dry skin

Normal lotions are not suitable for people with dry skin and flaky skin. They should choose a moisturizing sunscreen lotion or cream with a high SPF. These sunscreens prevent the skin from drying out. Such people should use sunscreens that contain hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, glycerin, or aloe vera. It can solve the problems caused by sun exposure.

For normal skin

People with normal skin can use any of the high-quality sunscreen lotions that protect your skin from UVA and UVB. If you have a good skin tone, use sunscreen with high SPF. Try to choose sunscreen with SPF 50+ as much as possible for normal skin people.