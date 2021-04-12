Coronavirus caught its hold on the Supreme court also. Read now.

India’s coiling Covid-19 crisis has caught the Supreme Court. About 50 per cent of its staff testing positive for the disease. The cases in the court will now be held via video conferencing from home, sources have informed NDTV. The whole court premise, including courtrooms, is now being sanitised, they said. The various benches will start an hour later than their scheduled time.

India is undergoing a fierce new wave of the pandemic with around 10 lakh new cases being reported over the past week. On Sunday alone, the number of the cases recorded in the country was 1,52,879. It currently leads the world in the daily average number of new infections reported in more than two weeks, accounting for one in every six infections reported globally each day.

The number of deaths has also increased, with the health ministry reporting 839 fatalities on Sunday, which is the highest rate in over five months, taking the total to 1,69,275.