Expert panel to meet today to decide on Sputnik vaccine for emergency approval.

The committee, set up by the government, looked into Dr Reddy’s application seeking approval for the vaccine to be used in India. The Russian vaccine has an effectiveness of 91.6 per cent. Dr Reddy’s Lab has partnered with the Russia Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to bring the Sputnik V vaccine to India and other countries.The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) is likely to meet today to take up Sputnik V application for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in India.

In light of a February 24 meeting of the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on Covid-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), the firm presented the interim safety and immunogenicity data of the Gam-Covid-Vac combined vector vaccine generated in the country, along with the interim data from the ongoing Russian study.

Russia registered Sputnik V for public use in August, the first country to do so, though the approval came before the start of the large-scale trial in September.By end of the third quarter of this year, India will be getting vaccines from five additional manufacturers. India currently manufactures Covishield and Covaxin.

Sputnik is expected to be available latest by June, if all goes well Johnson and Johnson ( Bio E) will be available by August, Cadilla Zydus will also be available by August, Novavex (Serum) by September and Nasal Vaccine (Bharat) by October.The Government is making all efforts to accelerate the progress without cutting any corners in research, development, and clinical trial stages.

India is currently facing the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic with the number of new cases increasing each day.