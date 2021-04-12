Have you heard about Baisakhi festival? Come let’s know more about it

Baisakhi, the grand harvest festival of Punjab, is on April 14. Baisakhi is one of the vibrant spring festivals of India that comes along with the Chaitra Navratri. It is a very hopeful time for Hindus in the country. Several states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Odisha, Punjab, West Bengal and Assam, celebrate New Years in mid-April. On this day, the Sun enters the Aries zodiac sign or Mesha rashi, hence it’s also called Mesha Sankranti or the first day of the New Year, according to the Hindu calendar.

Baisakhi: date and hopeful time

Baisakhi is on Wednesday, April 14

Baisakhi Sankranti moment is at 2:48 AM

Mesha Sankranti on Wednesday, April 14

This year, the puja for Baisakhi will begin at 8:39 PM

Why Baisakhi is very significant!

Baisakhi is New Year day for the Sikh community. On Baisakhi, Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth and last Sikh Guru, had founded the Khalsa in 1699. Guru Gobind Singh had stated that all human beings are equal.

Baisakhi is all about festivities, food, music, dance and celebrations but amid the wave in Covid infections, it can be celebrated as small family festivities. It’s best to follow the Covid protocols and stay safe.

Baisakhi celebrations

As per tradition on Baisakhi, beautiful Nagar Kirtans are taken out early in the morning. People go around the neighbourhood singing devotional songs in praise of Guru Gobind Singh. This year large gatherings will not be permitted due to the pandemic.

Baisakhi is a very special day at the Gurudwaras across the world. The famous Kada Prasad is made and given. Tradition langars are a must on Baisakhi.