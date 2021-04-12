Internet Sensation Mithila Palkar to make her telugu Debut .read more

Mithila Palkar is a name everyone on the internet has heard.This curly haired beauty charmed the netizens with her role as Kavya, in the popular web series Little Things.The actress successfully made a jump from the web family to the Hindi film industry with Karwaan in 2018.She was last seen in the Netflix movie Tribhanga, alongside Kajol.This internet sweetheart is all set to make her Telugu debut very soon.

Mithila Palkar was roped in for the Telugu remake of the Tamil movie Oh My Kadavule, opposite rising talent Vishwak Sen.Oh My Kadavule directed by Ashwath Marimuthu was screened at the International Indian Film Festival in Toronto. The Telugu version is also being directed by Ashwath Marimuthu.The rest of the cast is yet to be finalised. Mithila is known for her bubbly characters on screen and seeing how Oh My Kadavule is a romantic comedy, she would be a perfect choice for the movie.The executive producer of the Telugu remake took to Instagram to share a snapshot from the sets.The picture features Vishwak Sen and Mithila.

Helmed by the filmmaker Ashwath Marimuthu, Oh My Kadavule revolved around a guy who gets another chance by the God to save his marriage after he falls head over heels for another woman.Apart from Ritika Singh and Ashok Selvan, the film also starred popular actor Vijay Sethupathi and Vani Bhojan in the crucial roles.The movie received positive response from critics and did decent collections at the box office, weeks before the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown.

Currently Falaknuma Das and Hit fame Vishwak Sen has multiple projects in his kitty which are in different production stages.