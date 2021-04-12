IPL 2021, all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has been hit on the back of his neck.

Sun risers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Mohammad Nabi survived injury scare after being hit in the neck by a bouncer from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pitcher Prasidh Krishna when they first met in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Chennai.

The moment has arrived on the fourth ball of the 16th over. Krishna struck short and took Nabi by surprise. The Afghan batsman tried to shoot but completely missed the ball and was hit with the flush on the right side of the neck. He was standing and while he was being controlled the referee called for a time out.

The 16th was quite eventful. Nabi broke Krishna four a border on the previous delivery. Once he picked up, he put the blow behind him instantly and hit Krishna for four more. However, he released the next ball after being defeated by a slower delivery.

After winning the toss, SRH sent KKR to bat. Opener Shubman Gill could only manage 15 but his partner Nitish Rana scored a remarkable 80 on 46 balls. Hitting a No.3, Rahul Tripathi also scored a 53 on 29 balls. Dinesh Karthik’s late fireworks display, in which he scored 22 of 9 balls, helped KKR score 187/6 in 20 assists.

In response, SRH skipper and opener David Warner fell cheap for just three. His partner Wriddhiman Saha was also laid off early for seven years. It then returned to Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey fit to do the rescue. Bairstow was sacked on 55. Drummers following Nabi and Vijay Shankar couldn’t provide much help with their scores of 14 and 11, respectively. Abdul Samad struck some vigorous punches, including two sixes off Cummins to death, but it turned out to be too little too late. Pandey stayed outside.

.