Kerala: Government announces new restrictions amid the new surge of coronavirus

As Covid cases in Kerala is increasing, the government has decided to strengthen the restrictions. Hotels and shops can only operate until 9 p.m and only 50 per cent of people will be permitted in hotels at a time.

The vital decisions were taken at a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary in the wake of the rising number of new Covid cases. The new directives are aimed at avoiding crowded situations.

A maximum of 200 people can attend public events held in the open spaces. The ceremony should not last more than two hours and only packed foods should be served for marriages. Up to 100 people can attend meetings in closed spaces.

The parcel services from hotels should be encouraged.

The RTPCR should be made compulsory if more people are to attend public events. Mega festival shopping will be banned. The authorities said that in collaboration with the local bodies, the monitoring and testing of those with symptoms will be tightened.

Health Minister KK Shailaja said that a local lockdown would be performed if the disease spread. Vaccine shortage is acute in the state. She had directed to intensify prevention activities at the panchayat level. Covid testing will be improved. With the introduction of mass vaccination, many centres have only a two-day vaccine in stock. Minister told the Center has been asked to provide more vaccines.