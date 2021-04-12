LG Wing will be available with a massive price cut as the company shuts down its smartphone business

LG Wing will be available with a massive price cut just days after LG announced that it was ending smartphone sales due to stiff competition in the smartphone market. The launch price of the LG Wing was Rs 69,990. In February this year, the wing was reduced by Rs 10,000 to Rs 59,990. Meanwhile, the LG Wing is currently listed on the e-commerce website Flipkart for just Rs 29,999. That is a reduction of Rs 30,000 for the wing.

Do note that this could be a temporary price cut as it’s valid during Flipkart’s Flagship Fest Sale, and the price might go back to normal. The sale starts on April 12 and lasts till April 15. Customers can also get an additional exchange discount of up to ?16,500, lowering the total cost even more. The tech giant aims to shut down LG’s mobile phone business by July 31 this year.