Louis Vuitton launches ‘Airplane travel bag’. Wondering how much it costs? Check it here

Paris-based luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton has launched a new ‘Airplane travel bag’. Introduced as part of the Fall-Winter Collection, this new bag is modeled on an aircraft. Saint, the Twitter page, posted pictures of the Louis Vuitton airplane bag in brown high-quality leather on social media. The bag is the shape of a commercial airplane and it is a part of the recent Fall-Winter collection of the brand. The print is the iconic brown color with ‘LV’ littered around.

The leather is designed to bear the Louis Vuitton brand logo. The gripping parts and carriers are black. Wondering how much does this Variety bag costs? $ 39,000, or about Rs 30 lakh. Although many argue that it’s natural for Louis Vuitton products to go up in price because it is a premium brand, some have complained that its price has gone up a bit.