Maharashtra State Board Exams 2021 postponed

Maharashtra state government postponed 2021 board exams. The HSC (Class XII) has been postponed to May and SSC (Class X) has been postponed to June.

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad made the announcement on Twitter on Monday. “Given the current COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra, we’ve postponed state board exams for class 10th and 12th. The present circumstances are not conducive for holding exams. Your health is our priority,” the Minister said.

She said the decision to postpone the exams was made after consulting various stakeholders such as students, teachers, parents, elected representatives from across parties, academicians, and tech giants.

“During the consultations, various alternative assessment options were evaluated keeping the health, well-being, and future of our students in mind. Postponing exams seemed to be the most pragmatic solution,” she also said. The HSC and SSC exams were scheduled to begin on April 23 and 29.

She also said that the government would be writing to the CBSE, ICSE, IB, Cambridge boards, requesting them to reconsider their exam dates.

Over 30 lakh students appear for the HSC and SSC examination every year in Maharashtra. Owing to the increasing number of Covid cases in the state there had been a growing demand for the cancellation or postponement of the exams.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state in India with the highest number of positive cases and deaths.