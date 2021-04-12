Mattress-making factory busted for using discarded face masks instead of cotton

Mumbai: Police in Maharashtra have busted a factory that was manufacturing mattresses with useless masks. The factory was closed after a raid on a factory in Jalgaon. The bed was made of discarded masks instead of cotton or other such raw materials. The police conducted the search after receiving information about the racket which was collecting masks from various places and delivering them to the factory. Police found a large cache of used masks inside and around the factory.

“When the officials visited the premises of the factory in Kusumba village of MIDC, they found a mattress being stuffed with used masks,” said Additional Superintendent of Police Chandrakant Gawali. “A case was registered against the factory owner, Amjad Ahmed Mansoori. The police are now probing the involvement of others in the racket,” said Mr. Gawali.