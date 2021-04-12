Mumbai: COVID-19 vaccination at private hospitals resumes today

The paused vaccination drive will resume at 62 of the 71 designated private hospitals in the city from April 12, with the fresh stock of COVID-19 vaccines being made available by the Mumbai civic body, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Sunday.

In Mumbai, there are 49 civic and government-run institutions assigned as vaccination centres and 71 private hospitals have the facility to give anti-Covid vaccines.

About 40,000 to 50,000 people will be offered the anti-Covid vaccines every day in Mumbai.

The vaccination drive, however, continued in civic and government hospitals. The vaccination centres in the 71 private hospitals stopped working on April 10 and April 11 due to the shortage of vaccines.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had announced that the vaccination programme would resume in the private hospitals after the civic body gets enough stock of the doses.

“The BMC received 99,000 doses late on April 9. On April 10, 1,34,970 doses were received. The BMC received a total of 2,33,970 doses in the last two days. The civic body has disbursed some stock to the private hospitals. The vaccination will commence in 62 of the 71 private hospitals from April 12,” the BMC said in a statement.