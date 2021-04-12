Police forces and Rahul Dravid’s Furious Avatar #IndiraNagarkaGunda

Rahul Dravid made headlines with his recent video of an advertisement for the credit card payments app “CRED.” He was shown in a never-seen-before avatar, that of an angry man.

The ad shows the exact opposite of the gentleman that he is. He is portrayed as a man who is extremely angry. In the ad, Rahul is seen as in a bumper-to-bumper traffic jam in Bangalore. He is impatient and raging with anger. He is so angry that he growls and wreaks havoc both with his bat and words.

Indiranagar ka Gunda hoon main (I’m the Gunda of Indiranagar),” he shouts through the sun-roof of his car.

In no time the ad caught the attention of fans and followers of Dravid on social media. The social media was flooded with never-ending memes on the new ‘angry man’ Dravid. The video got 3 million views across social platforms in less than a day.

Police forces in many states also noticed Dravid’s ‘rage’. They used the ad to convey some important messages to the people; asking people to keep calm even when stuck in a traffic jam or reminding them about the importance of wearing masks to avoid Covid-19.

Surat City Traffic Police, Gujarat, posted an image from the ad on Instagram with a caption “Gundagardi sirf movies mein achi lagti hai, sadko par nahi. Roads Indiranagar ki ho ya Surat ki, gundagardi is not welcome.” (Hooliganism looks good only in movies, not on roads. Be it on roads of Indira Nagar or Surat, hooliganism is not welcome).”

Maharashtra’s Nagpur Police tweeted with an image of Dravid’s ad asking people to avoid unnecessary honking. “Be it in “Indiranagar” or anywhere. Keep your calm, avoid unnecessary honking.”

Avoid unnecessary honking.#NagpurPolice pic.twitter.com/CTcfEV6AL8 — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) April 10, 2021

Mumbai Police tweeted “Mask, seeing the virus approaching you!” a reminder that the “mask is must”.

Assam Police highlighted the importance of wearing a mask to avoid coronavirus.