Ravi Teja is Double Trouble in Intense Action Thriller,teaser hit the internet.

The teaser of Telugu actor Ravi Teja’s Khiladi is out. It opens to a dock area, followed by a night shot of a secluded jailhouse. Ravi Teja, who plays a dual role in the film, can be seen sitting in a lockup. The 53-year-old’s spell, in the one minute and twenty-second video, can be termed as intense. Before closing the catchy promo clip, Ravi Teja sends out a strong message, “If you play smart without any emotions, you are unstoppable.”

The film is scheduled to release on May 28 this year. Teaser was launched by the makers on Monday. It shows Ravi Teja is a fierce avatar, wielding a hammer for his enemies.

Khiladi also features Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Dimple Hayathi. The movie is directed by Ramesh Varma. Ravi Teja topped the trends chart on Monday after Khiladi’s teaser hit the Internet. It has collected over 4 lakh views on YouTube in a short span.

The team recently completed a month-long shoot schedule in Milan, Italy where they shot some action sequences. Ravi recently shared a picture from the Milan schedule. He was seen driving a sports bike and wearing a leather jacket. It appears to be a chase sequence.Directed by Ramesh Varma, Khiladi is gearing up for summer release.

Meanwhile, Ravi Teja was recently seen on screen in Telugu action comedy Krack, which emerged as a box-office hit. The film grossed over Rs. 100 crore at the box-office.