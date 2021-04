The Royal Court in Saudi Arabia has announced the death of a Saudi Arabian Prince. The Royal Court in Saudi Arabia has announced the death of Prince Bandar bin Faisal bin Saud bin Abdul Rahman Al Saud.

The funeral prayer on the deceased will be held today, Monday, April 12, 2021, after which Prince Bandar will be laid to rest. The Royal Court mourned the death of Prince Bandar bin Faisal bin Saud bin Abdul Rahman Al Saud.