Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum makes important announcement

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has announced important announcement. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum aid that the UAE is 100 per cent ready to host the Expo 2020 Dubai this year.

??? ??????????? ?????? ??? ???? .. ???? ?? ???? ??? ?? ?????? ????????? ???????? ??????? ?????????? ??????? ??????? ????? ?? ?????? ?????? … ??????? ????? ?? ???? ???????? ?????? ???? ????? ??? ????? ?? ?????? .. — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) April 12, 2021

The UAE Vice-President said 72 teams from federal and local authorities have completed a “joint strategic exercise”. The first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region will welcome visitors from around the world from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.