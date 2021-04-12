Supreme Court dismisses the plea seeking to remove 26 verses of the Quran

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has rejected PIL seeking to remove certain verses in the Qur’an on the grounds that it could be misused by militants. The Supreme court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the petitioner for criticizing the petition as childish. Syed Waseem Rizwi, former chairman of the UP Shia Central Waqf Board, has filed public interest litigation in the Supreme Court seeking the removal of 26 verses from the Qur’an.

In his plea, Rizvi has stated that Islam is based on the concepts of equity, equality, forgiveness and tolerance but due to extreme interpretations of the said verses of the holy book, the religion has been drifting away from the basic tenets. The plea of Rizvi has drawn massive backlash with several Muslim outfits and Islamic clerics protesting against the former chairman of the Waqf Board.