UAE based airlines announces important announcement

UAE based airlines has announced an important decision. Dubai-based airlines Emirates and flyDubai, and Abu Dhabi’s Etihad on Monday announced a suspension of passenger flights to and from Dhaka, Bangladesh.

“Due to an international travel ban introduced by the authorities of Bangladesh from April 14 to 20, you will be unable to travel to Bangladesh during this period,” Etihad said on its website.

“In line with government directives, passenger flights to and from Bangladesh are suspended with effect from 14 April 2021 until 20 April 2021. Customers travelling to and from Dhaka will not be accepted for travel,” Emirates said.

Earlier on Monday, Bangladesh announced plans to ban all international and domestic flights for a week from Wednesday.