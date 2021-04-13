2 dead, 12 missing after ship collides with the boat in Mangalore

12 missing after ship collides with the boat in Mangalore. The boat was on a fishing trip from Mangalore when it met with an accident. Two people died and 5 people were rescued. The coast guard continues to search for the missing people. Other state workers were at risk.

The seven people in the boat were from Tamil Nadu. The rest are from Odisha and Bengal. The boat is owned by Jaffer, a native of Beypore. Three more Coast Guard ships set out for the rescue operation. The ship involved in the accident has not been identified. The Coast Guard’s ambassador boat and helicopter are still searching for the missing people. Efforts are also underway to locate the ship that caused the accident.