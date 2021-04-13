3 new coronavirus deaths reported in Oman

1335 new coronavirus cases along with 9 new deaths and 785 new recoveries were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in Oman.

The overall infection tally has reached at 174,364. The total recoveries reached at 154,771. The death toll has reached at 1798.

At present there are 759 people under medical treatment. In the last 24 hours 101 people were admitted in hospitals. In this 250 people were admitted in ICUs.