Actress Shobana’s latest getup going viral on Social media. See pics here

Shobana is all-time favorite heroine of Malayalam. Recently, the actress has been active on social media as well. Shobana’s latest pictures are now being discussed on social media. Shobana is seen in the pictures in a slightly different getup wearing pants and a top. It is unknown at this time whether this getup is part of any film role. Anyway, the pictures have been gone viral on social media now.

Shobana is an actress who has dedicated her life to dance. The actress, who has won a National Award for Best Actress, has not been very active in cinema for some time due to the busy schedule of dance shows. After a long hiatus, Shobana starred in Sathyan Anthikad’s son Anoop Sathyan’s “Varane Avasyamund”. Shobana-Suresh Gopi starrer in the film was received many appreciations.