Actress wishes gudi padwa in Marathi style ,wanna know who she is?see here

Actor Kajol took to her Instagram to publish a throwback image and wish fans on the event of Gudi Padwa. She was seen dressed as a Maharashtrian girl in conventional finery. The image is from her look in Tanhaji, The Unsung Warrior. She was seen in a deep blue silk saree and the standard Maharashtrian nath (nostril ring) and inexperienced bangles. Many fans wished her back. Being the festive season, many additionally despatched needs for Ugadi (Kannada and Telugu new year) and Ramadan.

Kajol was seen in two movies final year. She performed Savitribai, spouse of Tanhaji Malusare, in Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior and appeared within the quick movie Devi.Writing about Devi,“Priyanka Banerjee’s nuanced portrayal of sisterhood and resilience works on so many levels, beginning with the ironical title. Perhaps saying more would be giving away spoilers but this is a film which puts a lot of weight on subtext. The actors match her step for step, bringing a lived-in feel to their characters. Their vulnerability is tinged with strength, the world has failed them but they are damned if they will let it take that last shred of self they are left with.

Writing about her function in Tanhaji biopic, “Ajay Devgn is in his element. With that straight face, intense expressions and eyes that talk to you, the actor holds his ground. Complimenting him from real to reel is Kajol as she plays his onscreen wife Savitribai who impresses in the limited screen time she gets. She remains Tanhaji’s silent support and his pillar of strength. The portions showing Ajay and Kajol talking about their son’s wedding and expressing their love for each other is sort of giving a back-story to their characters.”