Covid-19 Update: 593 recoveries reported in Qatar

981 new coronavirus cases along with 593 new recoveries and 5 new deaths were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly reported cases include 731 contacts of active cases and 250 travel related. Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 191,979. The overall recoveries reached at 170,787. The death toll stands at 340. At present there are 20852 active cases in Qatar.

36 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and so 479 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU. There are 208 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 1,725.

The ministry has conducted 14383 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. In this 5643 people were tested for the first time. Till now 181,4379 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country.

26,905 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 1,131,631.