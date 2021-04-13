Do’s and Don’ts of exercising in the summer season

It’s so hot that everyone is reluctant to even go out in the afternoon. Everyone is lazy when it comes to exercising at this time. But you can also do outdoor exercise in the summer. Just pay attention to a few things. If left untreated, excessive exercise can lead to sweating and heat stroke, vomiting, headaches, and dehydration.
Notice these things
- Avoid exercising between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. This is the hottest time of the day. Early morning is the best time to work out. If it is not possible at that time, it can be done in the evening.
- Do not wear dark-colored clothing while exercising. These absorb heat. You can wear light-colored clothes instead. These will reflect heat. Then the body heat will decrease. Tight clothing will increase the heat. The skin may not be able to breathe. Instead, loose clothes are enough. Then there will be more airflow throughout the body and skin. It cools the body. Cotton clothes are the best to wear in summer. These will absorb sweat.
- Sunscreen must be used this summer. Apply sunscreen lotions with at least 30 SPF while exercising. This will prevent sunburn and prevent the skin from aging. It is best to wear heat-resistant clothing.
- It is always good to have a bottle of water on hand. Drink at least two glasses of water before exercising. Drink small amounts of water from time to time during workout breaks. Drink more water after exercising. Eating fruits and vegetables also provide enough electrolytes.
- Exercise should be stopped immediately if fatigue, dizziness, or nausea occur during exercise. Symptoms such as high heart rate, minor headaches, fatigue, muscle aches, and vomiting should not be ignored. If you notice any of these symptoms, sit down immediately. After this, you should drink some water and eat fruits.
