“Glad to be back”; Ram Nath Kovind returns to Rashtrapati Bhavan after bypass surgery

New Delhi: Ramnath Kovind has returned to the Rashtrapati Bhavan after successfully completing his bypass surgery. He thanked everyone who prayed for him. The President made the announcement on Twitter. On Monday, Kovind tweeted, “I have returned to Rashtrapati Bhavan after my surgery. My speedy recovery is thanks to wishes and prayers of all of you and exceptional care given by doctors and nursing staff at AIIMS and Army’s RR hospital. I am thankful to everyone! I am glad to be back home.”

Ramnath Kovind was admitted to the hospital on March 26 due to chest pain. He was initially admitted to a military hospital and later transferred to AIIMS. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier spoken to Kovind’s son and enquired about the President’s health. He also prayed for his well-being.