Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announces important announcement

Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE has announced new order. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, ordered the bonus.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will begin distributing the 2020 bonuses to owners of 2,833 taxi number plates during the holy month of Ramadan. These are in addition to their annual dues.

“This bonus is one of several of Sheikh Mohammed’s gestures during Ramadan to enhance the welfare of citizens. The payments particularly reflect his keenness to support fixed income earners and disadvantaged families. Apart from enhancing their wellbeing and happiness, the initiative also contributes to boosting social solidarity”, said Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA.