Surge in Covid 19 cases: Kerala imposes more restrictions

In the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, the government has imposed more restrictions to prevent further spreading of the disease. A meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary VP Joy decided to introduce strict measures.

All public functions have to be wound up in two hours.

The number of people allowed to attend outdoor functions is restricted to 200 and that for indoor functions is restricted to 100.

Public feasts will not be allowed, instead, food packets can be distributed to attendees.

Hotels and shops have to be closed by 9 pm. Only 50 percent occupancy is allowed in hotels

Masking is made compulsory.

Last week the government imposed stricter quarantine measures for those entering the state from outside. One week of quarantine is mandatory for those entering the state.

The state was forced to impose more restrictions as the number of active coronavirus cases has crossed the 40,000 marks and the test positivity rate crossed 10.