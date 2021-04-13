The Ministry of Civil Aviation bans meals in flights of duration shorter than 2 hours

The Ministry of Civil Aviation banned serving food onboard domestic flights less than 2 hours long. The ban will come into effect on the 15th of this month. The decision was taken in the wake of a surge in Covid positive cases across the country. The ban is intended to minimise the instances of passengers taking off their face masks.

According to the notification of the Civil Aviation Ministry, “Airlines operating flights on domestic sectors may provide meal services onboard wherein the flight duration is two hours or more.”

Flights on domestic sectors may serve pre-packed snacks, meals, and beverages as per the policy of the airlines if the duration of the flight is two hours or more.

Tea, coffee, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be served in disposable cans, containers, bottles, glasses in all classes on the flights. The beverages will be served in one-time use disposable units.

As per the Civil Aviation Ministry’s notification, “Crew shall wear a fresh set of gloves for each meal/beverage service.”