‘ WhatsApp user beware’: Your WhatsApp account may be hacked

A new flaw has been reportedly discovered in WhatsApp. The new flaw lets hackers suspend the account of any WhatsApp user using their mobile number. The hackers do not need any information about the user except his/her mobile number. The new flaw has been detected by security researchers Luis Marquez Carpintero and Ernesto Canales Perena.’

As per reports, the hackers first download WhatsApp on their mobile and try to login using a victim’s mobile number. Then WhatsApp immediately sends a two-factor authentication code to the victim’s device which prevents the hacker to gain access to the account, but the hacker keeps repeating the process and due to several failed attempts to login, WhatsApp disables login for 12 hours. This forbids both the hacker and the victim to log in to the WhatsApp account for 12 hours.

Pretending to be a victim, the hacker will then email WhatsApp asking it to deactivate or suspend the WhatsApp account linked to the mobile number claiming that his/her phone has been lost or stolen. WhatsApp without cross-checking from the victim will deactivate his/her WhatsApp account.