20 killed, 3 injured bus-truck collision

In a tragic incident, at least 20 people lost their lives and 3 others were injured as a bus collided with a truck. The accident took place near a a desert highway in Upper Egypt late on Tuesday.

The bus was travelling from Cairo when it turned over and was hit by the truck on a road in the southern governorate of Assiut.

The country’s official statistics agency says about 10,000 road accidents took place in 2019, the most recent year for which statistics are available, killing more than 3,480 people. In 2018, there were 8,480 car accidents, causing 3,080 deaths.