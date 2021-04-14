Airline based in a gulf country to announces date of resuming international flight services

The national air carrier of Saudi Arabia, Saudi Airlines has announced the date of resuming the international flight services. Saudia announced that it will resume the international flight services from May 17. Saudia has suspended the international flight services from March 17 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also Read; Payment period for power bills extended in UAE

All international flights and airports will resume regular operations in May instead of March 31, as earlier announced in January said Saudia in a statement. The General Authority of Civil Aviation confirmed the date in a statement it sent out to local airports.