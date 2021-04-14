COVID-19 spreads rapidly; India recorded 1,84,372 cases in just one day

New Delhi: With the second arrival of Covid, India reported 1,84,372 cases in a single day. This is the highest daily figure in the country. Within 24 hours, 1,027 people had died from the disease. This is the highest death toll in the last six months. This brings the death toll in the country to 1,72,085.

So far, more than 11 crore people have been vaccinated. The total number of Covid cases is 1,38,73,825 while the number of cases is 1,23,36,036. There are 13,65,704 active cases in the country. In Maharashtra alone, 60,000 new covid cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. 281 people died of Covid infection. Curfew has been announced in Maharashtra since Wednesday in the wake of the Covid outbreak.