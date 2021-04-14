Covid-19 Update: 601 new recoveries reported in Qatar

984 new coronavirus cases along with 601 new recoveries and 8 new deaths were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 745 contacts of active cases and 239 travel related.

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 192,963. The overall recoveries snow stand at 171,388. The death toll is at 348. At present there are 21,227 active cases in the country.

31 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and so 483 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU. There are 207 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 1,710.

The Ministry had conducted 13,120 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. In this 5704 people were tested for the first time. Till now 182,0083 tests were done in Qatar.

27,848 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 1,159,479