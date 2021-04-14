Former Chief Minister tests Covid-19 positive

Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi party leader Akhilesh Yadav has tested positive for coronavirus infection.

“I have tested positive for coronavirus and have isolated myself. I am receiving treatment at home. I request all those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, to get themselves tested for COVID-19. Also, I request all such people to remain in isolation for a few days,” Yadav tweeted. Akhilesh had recently visited Haridwar where he met a number of saints and seers. Some of the saints, including Mahant Narendra Giri, later tested positive for Covid.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Yogi Adityanath has also tested positive for coronavirus infection.