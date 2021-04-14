Himachal Day 2021: Know about its history, heritage and more…

Himachal Day is celebrated on April 15. With its rich culture and heritage, Himachal Pradesh became a full-fledged state on this day. Four districts of Mandi, Chamba, Mahasu and Sirmour were united with over two dozen princely states, leading to the formation of Himachal Pradesh as a Union Territory in 1948. Decades later, in 1971, Himachal Pradesh became the 18th state in India with Shimla as its capital.

Facts about Himachal Pradesh: