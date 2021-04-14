ICC releases latest ODI rankings

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the latest ODI rankings. Pakistani skipper Babar Azam has seized the top spot from Indian skipper Virat Kohli in the latest rankings. Babar Azam gained 13 rating points to reach 865 points. He now leads the Indian captain by eight points.

Rohit Sharma has maintained his second spot with 825 points ahead of New Zealand’s Ross Taylor. No other Indian player is in the latest top 10 batting chart.

Among bowlers, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has held on to his fourth position behind top-ranked Trent Boult of New Zealand, Afghanistan’s Mujeeb Ur Rahman and another Kiwi pacer Matt Henry. Ravichandran Ashwin is the lone Indian to find a place in the top 10 all-rounders’ list at the number nine spot.