“Its been life changing” Virat opens up about Vamika

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma was blessed with a baby girl on January 11, 2021. With each passing day, curiosity around Vamika has been increasing since the star couple hasn’t revealed the little one’s face. The star couple is keeping in line with their idea of raising their munchkin away from the media spotlight. In a recent interview Virat Kohli opened up upon various topics including being a daddy to little Vamika. He spoke about the changes he had to make in his routine across the last few months after his daughter was born, the Indian team captain elaborated by adding that everything he was used to doing, changed.

Virat said, “Things change quite drastically. I mean, everything that you have been used to, routines etc everything changes. You literally have to, totally be aligned and aware of taking care of another life that is totally dependent on the mother primarily but also dependent on the father. Both parents taking care of the child together is a different environment altogether and something that both (Anushka Sharma) of us have enjoyed thoroughly.” “It’s been life-changing. It’s been a connection that has been different from anything else that we both have experienced before just to see your child smile at you is something you can’t put in words. I can’t express how it feels from within. It’s just been such a blessed and amazing period,” Virat added.