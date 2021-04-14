‘Kumbh Mela is a Corona Atom Bomb’: Ram Gopal Varma

Bollywood filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma said that the Kumbh Mela is a ‘ Corona Atom Bomb’. ” What you are seeing is not KUMBH MELA but it’s a CORONA ATOM BOMB ..I wonder who will be made accountable for this VIRAL EXPLOSION”, tweeted the filmmaker.

” If in a 31 lakh congregation like this as per govt only 26 tested positive then there’s no problem at all Let’s all party”, he tweeted.

Meanwhile, more than 1000 pilgrims were tested positive in Haridwar where the Kumbh Mela is held. Of some 50,000 samples taken from people in Haridwar, 408 tested positive on Monday and 594 on Tuesday, the Uttarakhand state government said.