Mandira Bedi lashes out at a hater who commented on her daughter

Mandira Bedi and her husband Raj Kaushal are proud parents to two kids – son Veer and daughter Tara. The couple adopted Tara on July last year, who is just turned four years old. Mandira, who is active in social media platforms, often shares glimpses of her personal life. However, on her recent Instagram story she called out a hater who commented on her daughter. Mandira revealed she’s been receiving nasty remarks, crudely suggesting the actress’ daughter is a misfit in the family, particularly because she’s adopted. Mandia’s daughter was called a Prop daughter” by a hater. A furious Mandira Bedi singled out one such user and the comment in her Instagram story and wrote: “People like this need to be given a special mention. Kudos, you got my attention, you piece of s**t.” Addressing another troll, who questioned Mandira Bedi’s parenting skills and her intentions behind including Tara in the family, she wrote: “Sickos like this are the biggest cowards too, who only know how to wag their tongues behind the shield of anonymity.”



Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal got married in 1999 and they welcomed son Vir in 2011. In a talk show earlier, Mandira had revealed that she was “looked at differently” when she decided to have a baby a decade after she got married. In terms of work, Mandira Bedi has featured in television shows like CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and is best-known for her titular role in Shanti. She has also hosted shows such as Fame Gurukul, Indian Idol Junior and India’s Deadliest Roads.