Moderate intensity earthquake hits

The National Centre of Seismology (NCS) has informed that a moderate intensity earthquake has hit Ladakh. The earthquake measuring 3.6 magnitude on the Richter scale was felt in Ladakh on Wednesday. The earthquake was recorded at 9 pm with its epicentre 51 km west of Alchi (Leh). The depth of the quake was 5 km.

Earlier, On February an earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale hit Ladakh. Kashmir has a history of devastations caused by earthquakes because the Valley is situated in a highly earthquake-prone region. Over 80,000 people were killed on two sides of the line of control (LoC) in Kashmir Aby an earthquake that occurred on October 8, 2005 with a magnitude of 7.3 on the Richter scale.