Mumbai: Doctor arrested for black marketing coronavirus injection

On Tuesday on charges of selling Remdesivir injection in Mumbai’s fast-growing black market for the key antiviral drug for Covid-19 patients that is in short supply three men including a doctor were arrested, the Mumbai police said on Wednesday.

The three purportedly overcharged people for the drug in violation of multiple laws, a Malwani police officer said.

The Malwani police had got a tip-off that two people were accumulating injections bought from chemist shops to sell them at a markup to people who are in urgent need of the antiviral drug. A fake customer was sent to the men for buying the injection given by hospitals to adults with severe complexities.

Two men, Siddharth Yadav (21) and Rizwan Mansuri (32) were arrested a little after 7.30 pm on Tuesday when they turned up at Mumbai’s Charkop Naka to deliver the injections.

Shekhar Bhalerao, a senior police inspector of Malwani police station, said the two were questioned about their source for the injections. The two men purportedly told the police that a medical representative, Chiranjiv Vishwakarma, arranged for the injections and was supposed to meet them soon to pick up the money from their sale.