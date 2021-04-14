No lockdown but “janta curfew” across Maharashtra ,here is what you need to know .

Alarmed over fresh spike COVID -19 infection in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday ordered a 15-day curfew across the state to break the chain of the deadly infection. The curfew comes into effect from today and will remain in force till May 1.

Announcing the fresh restrictions, Thackeray asserted that he will not term the curfew as a lockdown but rather a ‘Janta Curfew’. It should be noted that Section 144 will be imposed in the state from today onwards.The new restrictions comes into effect from 8 pm, April 14 and will stay in place till 7 am, May 1.

Here’s what is open :-

Medical shops,Grocery shops,Banks ,Petrol pumps,E-commerce shops, Cash ATM,Vegetable vendors,Postal services

Here’s what is allowed :-

Takeaways, home delivery at restaurants,Public transport for essential services,Public movement only with valid reasons,Home delivery of newspapers and magazines.

Here’s what is closed :-

Cinema halls,Auditoriums,Water parks,Clubs, gyms,Swimming pools,Film shooting,Shopping malls,Beaches,gardens,Religious places,Barber shops, spa,Schools, colleges.

The curfew announcement has come after Maharashtra reported 60,212 fresh coronavirus positive cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to 35,19,208 while 281 fatalities pushed the toll to 58,526. Maharashtra is now left with 5,93,042 active cases.

Mumbai recorded 7,873 new cases and 27 fatalities, taking the tally to 5,35,264 and the toll to 12,093.